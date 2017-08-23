Jones' response to latest steroid scandal

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been provisionally suspended after failing a drug test following his win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last month.

TMZ reports Jones tested positive for turinabol, a steroid that could see the 30-year-old banned for four years by USADA.

Jones has reportedly had his title stripped and returned to Cormier, but UFC president Dana White says that decision has not been confirmed.

The light heavyweight's manager Malki Kawa has now given an update on Jones, describing his client as "crushed" following the news.

“We are all at a complete loss for words right now,” Kawa said.

“Jon, his trainers, his nutritionists and his entire camp have worked tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation.

"We are having the samples tested again to determine the validity or source of contamination. Jon is crushed by this news and we are doing whatever we can as a team, to support him.”

Remarkably, Jones was incredibly outspoken about how he'd changed his ways in the lead up to the fight, even tweeting this image in the lead up to his title fight with Cormier.

Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time pic.twitter.com/HMCFQBoBR4 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2017

A UFC statement read: “The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Jon Jones of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an in-competition sample collected following his weigh-in on July 28, 2017.

“USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Jones, as it relates to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy and future UFC participation. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

"The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) also retains jurisdiction over this matter as the sample collection was performed the day before Jones’ bout at UFC 214 in Anaheim, CA, and USADA will work to ensure that the CSAC has the necessary information to determine its proper judgment of Jones’ potential anti-doping violation.”

It is not the first time Jones has been suspended for doping.

He was lined up to fight Cormier at UFC 200 in 2016 but tested positive for clomiphene and letrozol, serving a one-year ban.

Cormier had an incredible reaction to finding out that news last year:

Jon Jones revealed during his previous doping ban that he would get "blackout drunk" in the week before fights.

Cormier is reportedly in the midst of processing Jones's failure today, with a statement to come.

Reached out to @dc_mma. He said he will provide a statement soon but he's just "processing it" right now. He said he was shaking. Disbelief. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 23, 2017

Jones has faced a slew of issues during his UFC career on top of the two failed drug tests.

He’s widely regarded not only as the best fighter in the world but also as the greatest of all time.

He had a DUI near his hometown of Endicott, N.Y., on May 19, 2012, running his car into a tree.

He brawled with Cormier in the lobby of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in 2014 following a news conference. In December of that year, he tested positive for cocaine prior to a bout at UFC 182 on Jan. 3, 2015, against Cormier, but because cocaine is only banned in-competition, no action was taken against Jones.

Jones won that bout against Cormier, but was involved in a hit-and-run auto accident in Albuquerque, N.M., on April 28, 2015, that injured a pregnant woman. He was stripped of his belt at that point.

In late March 2016, he got into a dispute with an Albuquerque police officer. He was accused of drag racing and was issued multiple tickets. Jones contended he just revved the engine of his car. But he became extraordinarily angry at the police officer who stopped him and video of that exchange went viral.

