It's billed to be the biggest fight ever, but some pubs in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs are refusing to show Conor McGregor's bout with Floyd Mayweather on their big screens.

Why some Sydney pubs are refusing to show mega-fight

Although most fight fans will be relying on pubs to show the event, it appears the risk of fan violence, particularly among Irish fans, isn't worth the rewards.

The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield is reporting there will be a security and RSA crackdown across Sydney to deal with rowdy fight fans on Sunday.

There are particular fears around passionate McGregor-supporting Irish backpackers, who could be prone to outbreaks of violence after an afternoon of drinking and potentially witnessing their star man lose to his 49-0 opponent.

As such, around half the pubs in the Eastern Suburbs have refused to show the event on their screens.

The Glasshouse Hotel at Maroubra Junction is one such venue.

"It’s primarily the very high risk of anti-social and unacceptable behaviour from the McGregor supporters," publican Bob Tate said.

Licensing police in Sydney have also recommended a range of measures to limit binge drinking and potential violence.

"As with all major events across the state, police have an understanding with licensed establishments whereby the safety of patrons is a priority and the enjoyment of the event should not impact the well-being of patrons," a spokesman told The Daily Telegraph.

"A number of licensed premises have voluntarily agreed to not serve drinks in any glass containers, not serve alcohol ‘shots’ and ensure police are contacted in the event of an act of violence in the establishment.