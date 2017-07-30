Jon Jones has thrown down the gauntlet to Brock Lesnar after beating Daniel Cormier in their highly-anticipated rematch at UFC 214.

Jones wins Cormier grudge match, calls out Lesnar

Jones stopped Daniel Cormier at 3:01 of the third round on Sunday to regain his spot atop the roost before a sell-out crowd at the Honda Centre.

Jones, who is widely regarded as the greatest MMA fighter in history, caught Cormier with a kick to the neck that set up the finishing sequence and ended their bitter rivalry 2-0 in his favor.

“I made it back, man!” Jones said after going to the canvas in celebration after it was over.

After Jones hit Cormier, Cormier staggered away. Jones hit Cormier with a knee and Cormier went to the ground. Jones followed him and landed several punches and elbows before referee John McCarthy stopped it.

"If you win both fights, there is no rivalry," a disappointed Cormier, fighting back tears, said.

Cormier was much more competitive on Sunday, fighting at a better distance and landing several big shots. But at the end of the day, Jones was able to come up with the big move when he needed it.

He tried his best to end the bitterness that had marked their rivalry with his post-fight comments.

"I want to take this time to thank D.C. for being my biggest rival and motivator," Jones said.

But he may have his eye on a newer, much bigger rival. Rumours broke last week that former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar might consider a return to the UFC.

While it is unlikely, considering Lesnar is on a suspension and has filed retirement papers, Jones did his best to stoke that.

"Brock Lesnar, if you want to get your ass kicked by a guy who weighs 40 pounds less than you, meet me in the Octagon," Jones shouted as the fans erupted.

Cormier (19-2) and Jones (23-1) first met at UFC 182 in January 2015 with Jones winning by unanimous decision. That gave Cormier, the current light heavyweight champion, the first loss of his MMA career.

Then, Jones' career went into a downward spiral. Three weeks before his scheduled title defense against Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 in May 2015, Jones got into a hit-and-run auto accident in Albuquerque involving a pregnant woman, who broke her wrist.

The UFC stripped Jones of the belt, suspended him indefinitely and replaced him with Cormier, who went on to submit Johnson.

Cormier went on to defend his belt at UFC 192 in October 2015, defeating Alexander Gustafsson in a back-and-forth bout that was one of the greatest fights in UFC history.

Cormier and Jones were scheduled to meet at UFC 197 in April 2016, but Cormier suffered an injury. Jones went on to face Ovince Saint Preux for the interim title with Jones winning by unanimous decision.

Right after Jones' victory, once again, the UFC booked the rematch for the main event of the historic UFC 200 last July

But Jones fouled up once again, being pulled 72 hours before the event after the UFC learned he failed a drug test. He ended up being suspended for one year with the punishment finishing up earlier this month.

