Jeff Horn takes massive dig at boxing rival

Aussie boxing hero Jeff Horn has turned his attention away from Manny Pacquiao and onto another of the sport's superstars.

Horn recently shocked the world when he beat Pacquiao in the 'Battle of Brisbane', and a rematch with the Filipino legend appears to be on the cards.

However rumours have been swirling that Horn could fight British boxer Amir Khan next, and the Aussie has already started a war of words.

"Khan is a brilliant boxer," Horn told Fairfax recently. "But everyone knows he's chinny."

"If he gets hit on the chin he's going to sleep."

Khan's most recent 'chinny' moment came last year against Canello Alvarez when he was knocked out by a brutal right hook.

Meanwhile, promoter Bob Arum has declared Melbourne's Etihad Stadium as the likely venue for Horn's potential rematch with Pacquiao.

Pacquiao, who has an option for a rematch, has indicated he plans to continue his boxing career but has not said yet shared his intentions with Arum.

The legendary promoter said any rematch in Australia would likely be held in November, with an indoor fight in Melbourne the likeliest result.

The fighters are not expected to return to the open-air Suncorp Stadium because of Brisbane's climate.

"If it was Brisbane you couldn't do it in Suncorp because of the risk of rain. You'd have to do it in a 14,000-seat arena" Arum said, referencing the Boondall Entertainment Centre.

"But in Melbourne, you have a place that's bigger than Suncorp, which has a retractable roof, so we don't have to worry about intense heat or rain."

Horn also called out 40-year-old five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather after his win over Pacquiao, but hopes of a Horn-Mayweather bout appear very unlikely.

Mayweather recently said he'll hang up his gloves for good after facing UFC star Conor McGregor on August 26 in Las Vegas.

"This is my last fight," Mayweather said.

"I've just done years and years and years of just fighting and travelling.

"I gave my word it is going to be my last fight, I promised this will be my last fight.

"I thought the Pacquiao fight would be my last fight but I am still in business and this fight is good business."

