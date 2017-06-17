Aussie boxing great Danny Green has weighed in on Floyd Mayweather's mega-fight with Conor McGregor, giving the UFC star next to no chance of victory.

'Conor McGregor is nowhere near Floyd Mayweather'

Mayweather and McGregor will battle in a boxing bout on August 27 in the most highly-anticipated fight of the year.

Many pundits have given Irishman McGregor no chance against the boxing champion, and Green thinks they're probably right.

"Boxing is different to MMA," Green told Channel 7 on Saturday.

"Conor McGregor is an amazing fighter and very entertaining...but he's just simply nowhere near Floyd Mayweather."

Green says Mayweather is the deserved favourite and has 'nothing to lose'.

"Floyd Mayweather is at the end of his career so he has nothing to lose," Green said.

"He has everything to gain, it's ridiculous what he's getting paid so why not?"

Green also has a message for those criticising the fight: "It's getting a lot of flak but my question to the people criticising it is 'will they watch?' and I can almost guarantee they will."

HBO boxing expert Max Kellerman says the fight is nothing but a mismatch, and one that McGregor has 'zero per cent chance of winning.'

"No fighter has been able to beat Floyd, who has been training since they were babies in boxing. They have no shot. A couple have come kind of close, but they've been training since they were babies.

"Conor McGregor could be the most naturally gifted boxer who ever lived. Let's take for granted that he has more natural ability than Sugar Ray Robinson or Roy Jones, who both had more natural ability than Floyd Mayweather.

"Take that as a given — he would still have zero chance to beat Floyd Mayweather."