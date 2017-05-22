Fighter wins bout despite rare double KO

News

Fight fans were treated to a rare spectacle in Thailand when two Muay Thai fighters simultaneously knocked each other out.

The bizarre scenes unfolded during the 167-pound bout between American Dorian Price and France's Jonathan Lecat at Pattaya's Max Muay Thai Stadium in Thailand.

Both men dealt each other brutal blows at exactly the same time - Lecat landing an elbow flush to the jaw and Price connecting with a damaging right cross.

The pair lay motionless on the canvas as the referee began his double 10-count.

After a couple of seconds, Price summoned the energy to get to his feet as Lecat remained sprawled on the floor.

The Frenchman was eventually counted out by the referee, handing Price a memorable victory.

