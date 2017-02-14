'The fight could be announced within weeks'

Irish media reports are claiming Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have reached a multi-million dollar deal to fight each other.

Reports of McGregor-Mayweather fight greatly exaggerated

According to The Irish Sun, the pair have agreed terms after an intense negotiating period in recent days.

The Irish Sun quotes a source close to the McGregor camp that a deal for the superfight has been struck.

MUNDINE: The real reason I cried after Green loss

"The contract hasn't officially been signed yet because of a third party holdup but all details have been agreed on," the source said.

"The fight could even be announced within two weeks."

The revelation comes after McGregor cancelled a meet-and-greet with fans in Ireland over the weekend, heading to Las Vegas instead, sending the rumour mill into overdrive that he was in Vegas to negotiate with Mayweather.

The fight that once seemed a pipe dream looks to be getting closer and closer to materialising, however the UFC remains a major roadblock.

UFC president Dana White recently said the McGregor-Mayweather bout will only take place with his permission, but he was unlikely to sign off on it.

"He's under contract with us. You have a contract for a reason," White told reporters last week.

"Let me tell you what, there are a lot of contracts out there, no matter what business you are in — UFC or whatever — and it's pretty tough to get out of a contract.

"And if that's what Conor wants to do (fight Mayweather), he's got four fights left. He's got four fights left with the UFC. Fight your four fights and, you know, go out and do what you want to do."

Mayweather signed off his professional career with a points win over Andre Berto in September 2015 to take his record to a perfect 49-0.

But the former five-weight world champion, who turns 40 next month, recently said a crossover showdown with McGregor is likely to happen.