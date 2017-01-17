After her first win in UFC, Nina Ansaroff dedicated her victory to girlfriend Amanda Nunes after her brutal victory over Ronda Rousey.

'I just saw my girlfriend knock out Ronda Rousey'

After falling short in her first two tries, Ansaroff outclassed Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger at UFC Phoenix to pick up her first octagon win.

Ansaroff got her opponent from the back and applied a rear-naked choke in the final round for the submission.

She revealed afterwards her girlfriend was her main motivation.

"I just saw my girlfriend knockout Ronda Rousey - how good is that?

"2017 is going to be our year – mine and Amanda's."

Nunes famously knocked out Rousey in just 48 seconds at UFC 207, a loss for Ronda that has many predicting she'll quit the sport.