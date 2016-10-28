Irish superstar Conor McGregor is planning to take a well-earned break after UFC 205 to spend time with girlfriend Dee Devlin, according to his friends.

McGregor expected to take year off after UFC 205

The featherweight champion will reportedly take at least a year off before considering a return for a "mega-money fight" - The Sun reports.

McGregor is hoping to walk away from the UFC with his reputation and standing at an all-time high, after hopefully defeating lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in New York.

At the moment the UFC heavily relies on his promotional abilities to bring viewers to the sport, a fact McGregor is well aware of when negotiating his payment for fights.

Even UFC boss Dana White recently admitted there were "other circumstances" involved behind the scenes at UFC 205, assumedly referencing a big announcement.

A source told The Sun that Mcgregor is now "determined to take time out, and after UFC 205 is the perfect time to start."

"He’s telling people he wants time out. It’s unlikely to be permanent, but the time is right to step back for a while.

"He knows that if he wins UFC 205 he can always come back in a year or two for a mega money fight.

"He could name his price. He’ll be back."

McGregor reportedly wants to start a family with long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin, who he says has 'been there from the start'.