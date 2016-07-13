News

Mundine makes US list of top mediocre athletes

7Sport /

Anthony Mundine has been savaged by US media, with USA Today naming him in a list of top mediocre athletes.

In a list of 27 "average" athletes who made an absurd amount of money, Mundine ranked 12th and was the only Aussie.

The article in USA Today stated: "Who? Well, this boxer was a big deal in Australia, so much so that it propelled his net worth to the $30 million range."

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford came in number one on the list, considering he earned a A$102 million-dollar contract the year before the salary cap kicked in, and has never been any good.

Mundine has been in talks with Danny Green regarding a blockbuster rematch, while he has also recently stated he would easily slot back into the NRL at 40 years of age.


