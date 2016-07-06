The five most brutal knockouts since UFC 100

Seeing an amazing knockout at a UFC fight is the easy part. The hard part is picking between them.

The most brutal knockouts since UFC 100

There were literally dozens of bouts that could be chosen for the five best knockouts since UFC 100.

I pared the list down to 25 before making the final five. Undoubtedly, you're not going to agree with my picks. That's fine, because there is an argument to be made for many more other than the ones I chose.

Here are my top five:

5. Stipe Miocic v Fabricio Werdum, UFC 198

The significance of this fight, in which Miocic won the heavyweight title, vaults it over others and puts it in my top five.

But you want to talk about power, timing and speed? Watch Miocic's finish of Werdum.

Werdum was moving forward, pushing Miocic backward. Miocic was backpedaling, trying to create the proper distance, when he threw a short right. The punch connected on the jaw and put Werdum out cold.

4. Dong Hyun Kim v John Hathaway, The Ultimate Fighter: China Finale

The sound of Kim's elbow catching Hathaway on the chin was like a baseball bat catching up to a 98 mph fastball.

Kim spun and when he faced Hathaway, he unloaded one of the most powerful and perfectly placed elbows ever. Hathaway never saw it coming and he was out cold.

3. Chris Beal v Patrick Williams, UFC 172

Beal treated those customers who arrived early to watch this fight, the card's opener, to a great flying knee knockout.

Williams was moving to his left along the cage as Beal gauged the distance. He'd been having success with his hands and perhaps Williams was watching for those.

Whatever, when Williams took a step to his left and dropped his hands, Beal leapt into the air and caught Williams on the chin with a knee.

He just walked away, knowing his work was over.

2. Yair Rodriguez v Andre Fili, UFC 197

Rodriguez is one of the most creative and innovative fighters in the sport and he showed it against Fili.

As Fili was moving away, Rodriguez leaped and seemed as if he were about to throw a right head kick. He adjusted in air and put Fili completely out with a left that landed with a sickening thud.

1. Edson Barboza v Terry Etim, UFC 142

Barboza is one of the sport's finest and most dangerous kickers, but he usually confines his attack to the legs and the body.

He got the finish on Etim with a spinning wheel kick to the jaw that was awe-inspiring to watch.

Barboza was in command of the fight and Etim was trying to make something happen. As Etim attacked, Barboza spun and hit Etim in the face, planting him, with the wheel kick knockout that is my choice as the best KO in the UFC since UFC 100 in 2009.

Watch Barboza's knockout in the player above.

