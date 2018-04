How did his arm not break, let alone how did he not tap out? Russian fighter Ali Bagautinov has shown some incredible resistance at UFC Ottawa.

Bagautinov was in a tight spot during his fight with Geane Herrera in Canada after his opponent locked on a brutal arm bar.

Commentators immediately gave up on the Russian, predicting he would tap in seconds.

But Bagautinov somehow held on, wriggling out of the hold and going on to win by decision after three hard-fought rounds.