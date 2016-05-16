It certainly was an eventful weekend for American welterweight Matt Brown.

UFC star attacked by former coach in crazy street brawl

In Brazil for UFC 198, Brown immediately got on the home crowd's bad side when he flipped them off at the pre-fight weigh-in.

He was then attacked by three separate spectators as he made his way to the ring for a fight against Demian Maia, lashing out with a brutal punch after the third.

He went on to lose the fight via submission in the first round, but that wasn't the end of his turbulent time in Brazil.

Brown was reportedly hit from behind by former coach Rodrigo Botti in his hotel lobby the day after the event.

As the video at the top of the page shows, his former jiu-jitsu coach Rodrigo Botti was assaulted by a member of Brown's entourage as he tried to make his getaway.

Not a random fan who attacked Matt. It was Rodrigo Botti who is an absolute psycho. — Colleen Brown (@Mrs_Immortal) May 15, 2016

The UFC released a statement confirming Brown escaped the attack unharmed.

"UFC is aware that welterweight contender Matt Brown was allegedly attacked today by a former acquaintance at the UFC 198 host hotel in Curitiba, Brazil," the statement said. "UFC has been in communication with local authorities to gather more information relative to the alleged attack, and is reviewing security measures at the hotel.

"Fortunately, Brown was uninjured in the situation and will return home to the United States later today as planned."