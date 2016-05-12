Dana White says relationship with McGregor 'great' despite UFC 200 snafu

UFC president Dana White has maintained that he holds no ill will toward Conor McGregor after the UFC featherweight champion was pulled from his UFC 200 fight with Nate Diaz because of his refusal to participate in a pre-fight media conference in Las Vegas.

And if what White’s saying is true, it appears that the two sides will look to mend the fences over dinner next week and figure out when the Irishman will step into the Octagon next.

White revealed on “The Dan Patrick Show” that he has been in touch with McGregor “every day” and that the relationship is “great.” He remained firm that the fighter would not be competing at UFC 200 but it is likely that we’ll see him fighting again sooner rather than later.

“McGregor’s ready to fight on [UFC] 200,” White said when asked if McGregor-Diaz 2 could take place at UFC 202 in August. White wouldn’t confirm the date or event, but it seems like the rescheduling of his rematch with Nate Diaz is inevitable. “The thing that has made Conor McGregor a massive star and why people love him … this kid loves to fight. He’ll fight anyone, anywhere, anytime. He goes in and goes for broke . His fights are exciting and fun leading up to them, during them, and after them. McGregor is ready to fight.”

Although things seem amicable between the two parties according to White, we have yet to actually hear from McGregor and his thoughts on being pulled from UFC 200. He’s kept himself busy in the interim by holding random Q&A sessions on Twitter and teasing a MMA vs. Boxing superfight with Floyd Mayweather.

White, of course, has an opinion on that dream matchup as well.

"Conor McGregor is under contract with the UFC," White said Wednesday. "Listen, if Floyd wants to fight Conor, call me Floyd."

