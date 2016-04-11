Worst major meltdowns in golfing history

Jordan Spieth's stunning collapse at the 2016 Masters has earned him a spot in the Majors Hall of Shame.

World No.2 Spieth led England's Danny Willett by five strokes when he made the turn at Augusta National, before a monumental implosion in which he dropped six shots in the opening three holes of the back nine.

He made bogey on the 10th and again on the 11th, but it was an incredible quadruple bogey seven on the famous par-three 12th at Amen Corner that drowned his charge.







How does Spieth's meltdown rank alongside these other famous implosions?

Greg Norman - 1996 Masters

The Shark will forever be known as the ultimate choker, largely thanks to the 1996 Masters.

Nick Faldo shot the lights out but Norman blew a six-stroke lead in the final round with a terrible 78.

Jean Van de Velde, 1999 British Open

Three shots in front with just one hole to play.

The Frenchman redefined choke right here by hitting into the rough, then the water, then a bunker and making a triple-bogey.

He then headed to a playoff and lost to Paul Lawrie.

Phil Mickelson, 2006 US Open

Needing to keep it together on the final hole, Mickelson made a double-bogey to miss out on a playoff with Geoff Ogilvy by one shot.

His tee shot went well left and rather than play safe, he attacked the green and hit a tree with his second shot. Phil's reaction: "I am such an idiot." No arguments.

Adam Scott, 2012 British Open

Four shot-lead with four holes to play, start etching his name on the trophy right?

Wrong. Four bogeys later and Ernie Els was champion.

Rory McIlroy, 2011 Masters

In control after three rounds, McIlroy fell apart at the 10th when he made triple-bogey, following with a double-bogey on the 12th.



