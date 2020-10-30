Marlon Samuels targets more players' wives in 'appalling' rant

West Indian cricketer Marlon Samuels has dragged the wives of other England players into a petty social media spat he is engaging in with Ben Stokes. Pictures: Getty Images/YouTube

West Indian cricketer Marlon Samuels has sparked further controversy after dragging English cricketer Ben Stokes and former Australian star Shane Warne into a vile online slanging match.

Samuels was heavily criticised earlier in the week after making a series of disparaging remarks about Stokes and his wife, in response to an interview the English all-rounder did in which he said he ‘wouldn’t wish’ a two-week quarantine process on anyone - even Samuels, making light of the pair’s numerous run-ins over the years.

Warne was among many who condemned Samuels, who made a series of disgusting remarks about Stokes and his wife in response to the interview Stokes did.

With key figures in the cricket world less than impressed with Samuels’ behaviour, the West Indian batsman hasn’t decided to step back the feud - instead opting to double down on it.

In a series of posts to his Instagram story in Friday night, Australian time, Samuels dredged up a video of the Stanford Super Series in 2008, a tournament bankrolled by billionaire Allan Stanford and hosted in the Caribbean.

In the clip Stanford could be seen with his arms around the wives of then-England players Alistair Cook and Matt Prior, vision which outraged the England camp at the time.

Samuels went on to taunt the English players with the clip.

“I will never forget you, Mr Stanford,” Samuels says.

“And I will never forget this day, all the English wives taking turns sitting in your lap.

“Why was this OK? Because he’s a billionaire? Mmm, interesting.”

Shane Warne, cricket world condemn Marlon Samuels

Reacting to a quote from Stokes suggesting Samuels was his “worst enemy”, the West Indian wrote: “No white boy could diss me in the sports and no get back diss look at this b***h still thinking about me give me 14 days with you wife turn her into Jamaican in 14 seconds mate none of yall knows me that simple means it’s my f***ing superior skin tone yall hate f*** you.”

In an explosive tirade, Samuels also took aim at Warne.

“ICC cricketing world Ben b***h Stokes Shane b***h Warne and a few b***h West Indians cricketers … f*** with my army bigger and we richer,” Samuels posted.

Shane Warne and Marlon Samuels haven't seen eye to eye since their infamous run in during the Big Bash League in 2013. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Samuels’ response sparked outrage in the cricket community, and Warne has now had his say.

“I’ve just been sent what Samuels has posted re Ben Stokes & I,” Warne tweeted.

“It’s a very sad situation as he obviously needs serious help-but has no friends at all & not even his ex teammates like him.

“Just because you were an ordinary cricketer-no need to be an ordinary person. Get help son.”

This is appalling @marlonsamuels ... we are trying to stamp out racism ... !! A bit of banter by ⁦@benstokes38⁩ should not lead to this ... pic.twitter.com/QkdAAUKLWm — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 27, 2020

