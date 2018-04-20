The Bulldogs' big money signing has copped plenty of criticism this season.

Matty Johns identifies the big problem with Woods

Coming to the the club alongside Kieran Foran as a marquee signing, on a reported $3.2 million deal, Woods has failed to live up to the hefty price tag.

Despite improvement over the last two weeks, including running for 210 metres against the Roosters, Woods is struggling to find a quick play the ball, largely due to his obsession with getting away an offload.

According to Matty Johns, the 27-year-old former Tiger's offloading ability can be his undoing.

“When I see Aaron carry the ball forward, I’m certain in the back of his mind he’s thinking ‘offload, offload, offload, try to create’,” Johns said on Fox Sports.

“What happens is, he gets himself into a position where if he doesn’t create the offload, it’s an eight to nine-second play-the-ball.

“He’s just not hitting the line like he should.

“If I was Dean Pay, I’d be saying ‘listen Woodsy, I want you to carry the ball with speed and power, and I want you to use that good footwork of yours to find some space late’.

“If he has that focus on bending that line back, the offloads will come.

“What he’ll do for his halves, he’ll get them on the front foot with that quick play-the-ball.

“At the moment, he’s looking for that offload and when he doesn’t come, they’re tying him up, it’s a slow play-the-ball and Kieran Foran’s at the back saying ‘thanks very much’.”

Woods faces a fierce battle to retain his NSW Blues jersey, with the likes of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, David Klemmer, Paul Vaughan and Ryan James also vying for the honour.