Rugby league rocked by young star's death

The rugby league world is in mourning over the death of 23-year-old Kato Ottio, who recently represented Papua New Guinea at the World Cup.

The former Canberra Raiders player died on Monday after developing "a sudden health issue".

It's believed the outside back was training with players from Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters when he collapsed after a long running session.

Ottio was due to travel to join UK club Widnes Vikings for pre-season training after signing for them in December.

He was taken to hospital but fell into a coma and never recovered.

Widnes CEO James Rule said: "We are devastated to learn that Kato Ottio has passed away [Monday] afternoon. Kato was an incredibly talented player, with a bright future ahead of him in rugby league.

"This news is all the more tragic, because Kato was due to travel to the UK this week to fulfil his dream of playing first-grade Rugby League. We had been in regular contact with Kato and were excited to welcome a bright, excited and passionate young man, who had genuine potential for the future.

"Having only learned this morning that Kato had developed a sudden health issue whilst training yesterday [Sunday], we are in absolute shock to now receive this tragic news.

"We will be liaising closely with his loved ones to offer them our condolences and support at this difficult time. Widnes Vikings will of course be looking to celebrate Kato's life and pay our sincere respects to someone who we believe would have become a hero at our club.

"Whilst we are coming to terms with this news, and still learning the full facts of this situation, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Head coach Dennis Betts added: "All of us saw at the World Cup the incredible gifts that Kato had, and his potential to forge a great career in rugby league.

"Moreover, in all of our interactions with him, we found Kato to be a person of great character, who was excited to be following his dreams.

"On behalf of the coaching team, staff and players at Widnes Vikings, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Kato's loved ones."

Ottio never played an NRL game, but led the try scoring during the 2016 NSW Cup for Mounties and scored a try in last year's World Cup.

Papua New Guinea captain David Mead has led the tributes for his teammate.

Absolutely devastated to hear the passing of my Kumul brother Kato Ottio. He was one of most humble and kind hearted people I have ever known. Lau kudougu ai bonoho hanaimu. Forever in my heart. Love you brother Rest In Peace. I will miss you Katzy Mero ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lWSOoPGiMM — David Mead (@davidmead411) January 8, 2018

The Canberra Raiders are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of the passing of former player Kato Ottio. RIP.



📝 https://t.co/fudDdAaEd1 pic.twitter.com/scOLPONKmH — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) January 8, 2018

Devastating news about Kato Ottio, taken too young. Definitely hits home how precious life is. Thoughts are with all his family and friends, RIP. — Tyrone McCarthy (@TykeMc) January 8, 2018

Widnes Vikings are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Kato Ottio: https://t.co/q4aMtjBTk0 #RIPKato 🇵🇬 pic.twitter.com/iBwoeFx7ko — Widnes Vikings (@WidnesRL) January 8, 2018

The NSWRL is shocked and saddened by the passing of former @MountiesRLFC winger, Kato Ottio.



Rest in peace.



📝 https://t.co/tntHzQNe9t pic.twitter.com/9gLoreLY7T — NSW Rugby League 🏉 (@NSWRL) January 8, 2018

Sad to learn of the sudden death of Papua New Guinea International and Widnes Vikings player Kato Ottio. Kato passed away after developing a sudden health issue while training yesterday. Terrible news. — Gary Carter (@GaryCarter_1979) January 8, 2018

My brother Kato Ottio! Such young age becoming a footy star... You have made us proud. Will remember forever... https://t.co/9XBTC54Zfy — Lessie elna Nick (@ElnaNick) January 8, 2018

Sad news coming out that Kato Ottio has passed away



R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/9cPA8EbV23 — Rugby League:18thMan (@The18thManRL) January 8, 2018

RIP Kato Ottio ☝️☝️☝️



You'll always be part of our @WidnesRL family! pic.twitter.com/HIE36imrW6 — Kris Oneill (@kriso84) January 8, 2018

Absolutely gutted to hear that Kato Ottio passes away this morning. RIP big man. Was a pleasure knowing you. 💔😥 — Cameron Phelps (@phelpsy6) January 8, 2018

with agencies