News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Canberra playmaker Blake Austin has been axed after a lacklustre start to the NRL season.
Blake Austin axed as Raiders struggle

Rugby league rocked by young star's death

7Sport /

The rugby league world is in mourning over the death of 23-year-old Kato Ottio, who recently represented Papua New Guinea at the World Cup.

0327_1130_nat_NRL
0:36

Manly set to appeal salary cap sanctions
0327_0500_nat_NRL
0:38

Barrett denies Manly 'cheating' allegations
0326_1600_nat_Manly
1:40

Manly Sea Eagles fined $750,000
Greenberg slams Immortal Bob Fulton
1:23

Greenberg slams Immortal Bob Fulton
0326_0500_nat_NRL
0:33

Coopers lesson for Pearce
0325_0700_nathayne
0:45

Parramatta lose Jarryd Hayne
0324_0700_nat_NRL
0:46

Brisbane end Tigers unbeaten run
0323_1600_nat_nrl
0:58

NRL penalty crackdown continues
0323_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Storm trump Cowboys
0322_1130_nat_nrl
0:37

Wests Tigers looking to continue unbeaten start against the Broncos
Rabbitohs hope to get a handle on Mbye
0:59

Rabbitohs hope to get a handle on Mbye
Greenberg's warning to NRL clubs
0:41

Greenberg's warning to NRL clubs
 

The former Canberra Raiders player died on Monday after developing "a sudden health issue".

It's believed the outside back was training with players from Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters when he collapsed after a long running session.

Ottio was due to travel to join UK club Widnes Vikings for pre-season training after signing for them in December.

Ottio recently played for PNG at the World Cup. Image: Getty

He was taken to hospital but fell into a coma and never recovered.

Widnes CEO James Rule said: "We are devastated to learn that Kato Ottio has passed away [Monday] afternoon. Kato was an incredibly talented player, with a bright future ahead of him in rugby league.

"This news is all the more tragic, because Kato was due to travel to the UK this week to fulfil his dream of playing first-grade Rugby League. We had been in regular contact with Kato and were excited to welcome a bright, excited and passionate young man, who had genuine potential for the future.

"Having only learned this morning that Kato had developed a sudden health issue whilst training yesterday [Sunday], we are in absolute shock to now receive this tragic news.

Ottio playing against England in PNG's semi-final. Image: Getty

"We will be liaising closely with his loved ones to offer them our condolences and support at this difficult time. Widnes Vikings will of course be looking to celebrate Kato's life and pay our sincere respects to someone who we believe would have become a hero at our club.

"Whilst we are coming to terms with this news, and still learning the full facts of this situation, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Head coach Dennis Betts added: "All of us saw at the World Cup the incredible gifts that Kato had, and his potential to forge a great career in rugby league.

"Moreover, in all of our interactions with him, we found Kato to be a person of great character, who was excited to be following his dreams.

"On behalf of the coaching team, staff and players at Widnes Vikings, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Kato's loved ones."

Ottio never played an NRL game, but led the try scoring during the 2016 NSW Cup for Mounties and scored a try in last year's World Cup.

Papua New Guinea captain David Mead has led the tributes for his teammate.












with agencies

Back To Top