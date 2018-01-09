Rugby league rocked by young star's death

The rugby league world is in mourning over the death of 23-year-old Kato Ottio, who recently represented Papua New Guinea at the World Cup.
The former Canberra Raiders player died on Monday after developing "a sudden health issue".
It's believed the outside back was training with players from Queensland Cup side PNG Hunters when he collapsed after a long running session.
Ottio was due to travel to join UK club Widnes Vikings for pre-season training after signing for them in December.
He was taken to hospital but fell into a coma and never recovered.
Widnes CEO James Rule said: "We are devastated to learn that Kato Ottio has passed away [Monday] afternoon. Kato was an incredibly talented player, with a bright future ahead of him in rugby league.
"This news is all the more tragic, because Kato was due to travel to the UK this week to fulfil his dream of playing first-grade Rugby League. We had been in regular contact with Kato and were excited to welcome a bright, excited and passionate young man, who had genuine potential for the future.
"Having only learned this morning that Kato had developed a sudden health issue whilst training yesterday [Sunday], we are in absolute shock to now receive this tragic news.
"We will be liaising closely with his loved ones to offer them our condolences and support at this difficult time. Widnes Vikings will of course be looking to celebrate Kato's life and pay our sincere respects to someone who we believe would have become a hero at our club.
"Whilst we are coming to terms with this news, and still learning the full facts of this situation, we are unable to comment further at this time."
Head coach Dennis Betts added: "All of us saw at the World Cup the incredible gifts that Kato had, and his potential to forge a great career in rugby league.
"Moreover, in all of our interactions with him, we found Kato to be a person of great character, who was excited to be following his dreams.
"On behalf of the coaching team, staff and players at Widnes Vikings, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Kato's loved ones."
Ottio never played an NRL game, but led the try scoring during the 2016 NSW Cup for Mounties and scored a try in last year's World Cup.
Papua New Guinea captain David Mead has led the tributes for his teammate.
with agencies