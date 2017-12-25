Melbourne's brilliant 'Love Actually' tribute to Cronk

The Storm have channeled iconic Christmas movie 'Love Actually' to pay a hilarious tribute to Cooper Cronk.

Melbourne's brilliant Christmas farewell to Cronk

The champion halfback has left Melbourne after 14 years at the club, taking up a two-year deal to join the Sydney Roosters from 2018.

The Storm have already said their farewells and paid countless tributes to Cronk, but they saved a special message for him for Christmas Day.

As you can see in the video above, the Melbourne social media department pulled out all the stops to photoshop Cronk into one of the most romantic scenes of the movie.

Cronk is watching TV on the couch with his new club when he there comes a knock at the door from his old club.

The Storm then send him a beautiful message on placards, culminating in their final farewell.

"Just because it's Christmas (and at Christmas you tell the truth) you will always be part of the Storm family," the message says.

"You may wear different colours now, but e know you'll always have #PurplePride."

Cronk was officially unveiled in the Tricolours last week following the recent conclusion of Australia's successful Rugby League World Cup campaign.

With rival fans claiming he will not succeed without coach Craig Bellamy and star teammates Billy Slater and Cameron Smith, the 2017 premiership winner put that theory to bed with his confidence.

"Obviously their playing list and their roster is one of the best in the competition," he told Roosters website.

"I think their coaching staff is a coaching staff that's going to make me a better player and improve and continually get better and make me work hard."