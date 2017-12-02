News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sharks upset Storm in penalty-a-thon
Sharks upset Storm in penalty-a-thon

EXCLUSIVE: Brandy joins Freddy in Blues revolution

Josh Massoud
7Sport /

Panthers great Greg Alexander will replace Peter Sterling as the NSW Origin team’s selection advisor.

Kieran Foran butchers an easy shot
0:21

Kieran Foran butchers an easy shot
0329_1600_nat_ANZ
2:15

Government backflips on stadium plans
0329_1130_nat_NRL
0:51

Todd Carney meets integrity unit
0327_1130_nat_NRL
0:36

Manly set to appeal salary cap sanctions
0327_0500_nat_NRL
0:38

Barrett denies Manly 'cheating' allegations
0326_1600_nat_Manly
1:40

Manly Sea Eagles fined $750,000
Greenberg slams Immortal Bob Fulton
1:23

Greenberg slams Immortal Bob Fulton
0326_0500_nat_NRL
0:33

Coopers lesson for Pearce
0325_0700_nathayne
0:45

Parramatta lose Jarryd Hayne
0324_0700_nat_NRL
0:46

Brisbane end Tigers unbeaten run
Souths are clinical - Pay
0:47

Souths are clinical - Pay
0328_1600_nat_manly
0:33

Manly adopting siege mentality over salary cap scandal
 

Alexander is the first major appointment from new coach Brad Fittler, who has also recruited Knights legends Andrew Johns and Danny Buderus as his assistant coaches for the 2018 series.

Fittler and Alexander have been close friends for nearly three decades, their association stretching back to the late 1980s when they first became team mates at Penrith.

Alexander is the first major appointment from Fittler. Pic: Getty

They now live close together on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The move to replace Sterling is somewhat of a surprise given he only held the role alongside Laurie Daley for 12 months.

The Blues’ previous selector, Bob Fulton, lasted more than ten years.

Fittler is close friends with Brandy. Pic: Getty

Johns was heavily tipped to be involved in the coaching staff, while Buderus has worked alongside Fittler in the Blues development pathways system for the past two years.

The NSWRL is expected to announce their appointments tomorrow.

Back To Top