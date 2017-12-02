EXCLUSIVE: Brandy joins Freddy in Blues revolution

Panthers great Greg Alexander will replace Peter Sterling as the NSW Origin team’s selection advisor.

Alexander is the first major appointment from new coach Brad Fittler, who has also recruited Knights legends Andrew Johns and Danny Buderus as his assistant coaches for the 2018 series.

Fittler and Alexander have been close friends for nearly three decades, their association stretching back to the late 1980s when they first became team mates at Penrith.

They now live close together on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

The move to replace Sterling is somewhat of a surprise given he only held the role alongside Laurie Daley for 12 months.

The Blues’ previous selector, Bob Fulton, lasted more than ten years.

Johns was heavily tipped to be involved in the coaching staff, while Buderus has worked alongside Fittler in the Blues development pathways system for the past two years.

The NSWRL is expected to announce their appointments tomorrow.