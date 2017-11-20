Pearce granted release as Green exits Manly

The Sydney Roosters have released Mitchell Pearce from the final two years of his NRL contract in a move that could see him join Manly.

The Sea Eagles on Monday also announced the immediate departure of Blake Green.

"Obviously, this hasn't been an easy decision for me to come to, but I feel that it's the right one," Pearce said in a statement on Monday.

"I've been with the Roosters since I was 17 and have grown into a man here. I've made a lot of close friends at the club, and I've always been proud to wear the Roosters jersey.

"The Roosters club and people there will always mean a lot to me, but I'm looking forward to the opportunity and challenge joining a new club will bring, while continuing to push myself to be the best halfback I can be.

"Now that I've made this decision, hopefully I'll have the rest of my future sorted over the next few weeks."

Roosters chairman Nick Politis is adamant the club wanted to keep Pearce in the squad.

"Mitchell has been a big part of the Sydney Roosters club for more than a decade. He's played 11 seasons of NRL and is among the most-capped players in our club's history," Politis said.

"We all love Pearcey - he has developed very strong relationships with a number of people at the club and we have been through a lot together.

"While it would have been great to see him continue to add to his legacy at the Roosters, we respect his decision."

Roosters coach Trent Robinson also thanked Pearce for his long service.

"We've been through a lot and I have a lot of respect for Junior (Pearce) both as a footballer and as a man," said Robinson.

"I'd personally like to thank Pearcey for the role he's played at the Roosters.

"He's a good person who will always have many friends at the club, and I know I speak on behalf of everyone in wishing him all the very best."

Pearce has been heavily linked with a move to several clubs after 238 games for the Tricolours, including the Sea Eagles and the Cronulla Sharks.

However, Manly appear to be in the box seat to sign the NSW origin half after confirming on Monday afternoon that Green would be leaving the club.

"The Club has been advised that Blake has received an opportunity to continue his NRL career elsewhere over the next few years and in the interest of Blake and his family's long-term future, has agreed to release him now," Manly CEO Lyall Gorman said.

"We are comfortable with this decision as Blake is off contract at the end of the 2018 season and we are unsure of the likelihood of his contract being extended past that period.

"By granting his request, it enables Blake and his young family the chance to secure their future and at the same time give our Club the opportunity to go into the market to find the right replacement for him.

"We wish Blake and his family all the best and thank him for his valuable contribution to the Club on and off the field during his time with us."

The Sea Eagles CEO stopped short of confirming that Pearce's signing was a done deal.

"(The Green announcement) is totally unrelated to Pearce but it's obligatory to our club to listen when any talented players are on the market," Gorman said.

"(Pearce) is an extremely talented player."

Green himself has been linked with a switch to the Warriors, with Manly’s interest in Pearce seemingly dependent on that move materialising.

The former Melbourne Storm five-eighth is now set to link with Warriors star Shaun Johnson as the club looks to rebuild after a disastrous 2017 campaign where they lost their final nine games.