7th Tackle: Crowe ups the ante in desperate bid to keep Crichton

Russell Crowe has upped the ante to keep rising star Angus Crichton, inviting the young forward to meet up while filming his latest movie in the USA.

Crowe ups the ante in desperate bid to keep Crichton

Crichton has planned to travel to America during his off-season holiday and it’s understood he’s already sat down with the Rabbitohs co-owner, who has spent the past month working alongside fellow Aussie actor Nicole Kidman on the set of Boy Erased in Atlanta.

It’s believed Crowe was planning to travel to Los Angeles to meet with Crichton, whose contract with the Rabbitohs expires at the end of next year.

2018 DRAW: See the full NRL schedule for season 2018

The schoolboy rugby prodigy has attracted strong interest from the Roosters and Sharks. Melbourne also expressed a desire to make a play, but found the 21-year-old’s market too rich.

With Crichton free to start negotiations with rivals on 1 November, South Sydney would be desperate to lock him up in the next fortnight.

Crowe is no stranger to becoming personally involved in player recruitment and retention – 12 months ago he played a key role in luring Robbie Farah from Wests Tigers with a phone call to the disenfranchised hooker.

In his new movie, Crowe plays a Baptist pastor who is married to Kidman’s character. It’s not clear whether Crichton will also meet Kidman during his time in the USA.

Meanwhile, the Rabbitohs have boosted their depth for 2018 signing Richie Kennar (Bulldogs) and Mark Nicolls (Storm).