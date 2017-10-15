Kangaroos benefit from ref howler in World Cup trial

The Kangaroos can consider themselves very lucky the video referee wasn't being used in their World Cup warm-up match against Fiji.
The Aussies tuned up for the World Cup with two 40-minute trial matches against Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Saturday night, coming away winners in both.
They were too good for PNG, winning 20-4, before beating the hosts 18-0.
However they got very lucky with one of their tries after James Maloney dropped the ball while putting it down in the in-goal.
As you can see above, Maloney clearly lost control of the ball before putting it down, but luckily for the Aussies there was no video ref in Fiji.