Kangaroos benefit from ref howler in World Cup trial

The Kangaroos can consider themselves very lucky the video referee wasn't being used in their World Cup warm-up match against Fiji.

Kangaroos benefit from refereeing howler in World Cup trial

The Aussies tuned up for the World Cup with two 40-minute trial matches against Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Saturday night, coming away winners in both.

They were too good for PNG, winning 20-4, before beating the hosts 18-0.

However they got very lucky with one of their tries after James Maloney dropped the ball while putting it down in the in-goal.

As you can see above, Maloney clearly lost control of the ball before putting it down, but luckily for the Aussies there was no video ref in Fiji.