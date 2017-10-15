News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Blake Austin has helped Canberra to a comfortable 18-2 NRL win over Parramatta who slump to 0-6.
Canberra win, Parramatta go 0-6 in NRL

Kangaroos benefit from ref howler in World Cup trial

7Sport /

The Kangaroos can consider themselves very lucky the video referee wasn't being used in their World Cup warm-up match against Fiji.

Kangaroos benefit from refereeing howler in World Cup trial

Kangaroos benefit from refereeing howler in World Cup trial

The Aussies tuned up for the World Cup with two 40-minute trial matches against Fiji and Papua New Guinea on Saturday night, coming away winners in both.

They were too good for PNG, winning 20-4, before beating the hosts 18-0.

However they got very lucky with one of their tries after James Maloney dropped the ball while putting it down in the in-goal.

As you can see above, Maloney clearly lost control of the ball before putting it down, but luckily for the Aussies there was no video ref in Fiji.


Back To Top