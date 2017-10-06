New Zealand veteran Benji Marshall has shared a video blog about his opinion of Jason Taumalolo's World Cup snub of New Zealand.

Benji vlogs his main issue with Kiwi revolt

After slamming the powerhouse's decision on New Zealand radio, Benji followed up with the vlog on sports site 20Four, saying he had an issue with the timing of Taumalolo's decision.

"The thing that I thought was disrespectful was just the timing of the situation, a day before the Kiwis squad was announced," Marshall said.

"He would have featured heavily in that."

However the premiership-winning playmaker also accepted it was a brave decision by the Cowboys star, which will do wonders for Tonga.

Marshall, a veteran of 27 Tests for New Zealand, was scathing of Taumalolo after his decision on Thursday.

"It's just a bit disrespectful to the jersey when you've been part of the team for a certain amount of time," playmaker Marshall told Radio Sport NZ.

"If you really think that, the decision could have been made seven or eight weeks ago."

Taumalolo will sacrifice tens of thousands of dollars for his decision.

While that may be a drop in the ocean for someone who's renumerated accordingly as one of the world's best forwards, Woolf said choosing Tonga would have been difficult.

"He's obviously sacrificing a lot," Australian coach Woolf told the NRL website.

"You're not comparing apples with apples when you're talking about the benefits of playing for a tier-one nation compared to a tier-two nation.

"One group of nations are looked after a hell of a lot better than the other."

Kiwi players can earn $50,000 for winning the World Cup, compared to the $3000 playing for a Tongan side Woolf is hoping will reach the quarter-finals.

In a statement on Wednesday, 2016 Dally M Medal winner Taumalolo justified his decision by declaring his wish to develop rugby league in the Polynesian nation.

The North Queensland Cowboys star hoped to continue playing for both countries in the future.

Woolf said Taumalolo's decision would influence others amid reports up to seven other players could snub New Zealand to represent other countries at the World Cup.

"That's why I think it is such a brave step, him being the first to really do that and lay a platform; to say that it is OK to sacrifice other things and play for a team that in your heart you know you want to play for," Woolf said.

"He's the best forward in the game at the moment so for him to make the jump while he is in such a position in his career says a lot about his character."