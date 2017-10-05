Melbourne Storm NRL premiership rings stolen

Victorian police are appealing for information after a safe containing Melbourne Storm NRL premiership rings was stolen from a sports store in Victoria.

Authorities are investigating the theft of the 2007 and 2009 premiership rings from a sports store in Mount Waverley in the Melbourne's south-east last month.

The offender or offenders reportedly broke into the store overnight between September 15-16 and stole a safe which contained the precious grand final memorabilia.

Police have released an image of a similar ring to the two stolen in the hopes that someone may be able to provide information about their whereabouts.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at Crime Stoppers.

This latest incident brings back memories of a lost NRL premiership ring that was uncovered during a drug bust in Darwin in 2015.

The ring from South Sydney’s 2014 premiership victory was seized alongside methamphetamines, cannabis and steroids in a Tipperary Waters home in February, 2015.

South Sydney were given 20 rings on grand final day, 17 for the players, one for the chairman, one for the CEO and one for coach Michael Maguire, who re-gifted his to suspended hooker Isaac Luke.

Rabbitohs centre Dylan Walker lost his overboard during celebrations on Sydney Harbour the day after the 2014 grand final, but was since given a new one.

The rings are encrusted in 39 diamonds and cost around $8000 dollars to produce.