Eels cult hero Clint Gutherson has had a major outfit flaw exposed by ruthless fans online, after attending his club's annual awards night.

Gutho's major awards night outfit flaw exposed

The 22-year-old fullback, currently on the sidelines with a ruptured ACL, was pictured with his partner at the awards night before fans quickly identified something that was very wrong with his outfit.

Yep, you guessed it. His tie.

The image posted to Facebook was quickly filled with astounded comments from fans who couldn't get their heads around the outfit flaw.

"The only time I have been disappointed with King Guth, this effort with his tie is extremely poor. You're better than this Gutho!!" one fan wrote on Facebook.

"Someone needs to teach gutho how to tie his tie haha," another fan said.

"It's like he's always in a rush. Check out the tie effort," Jack Tollett wrote.

There were even a number of memes created to celebrate Gutho and his tie-making ability.

Thankfully it wasn't all bad news for the Provan-Summons Medal hopeful, who picked up Parramatta's coach's award on the night.

He also finally managed to get the windsor knot right.

Gutherson responded to the hysteria regarding his tie on Twitter, explaining "one of the guys got me a beauty".

For everyone asking about the tie,I have no idea how to do a tie, one of the guys got me a beauty,Kind regards public school kid with no tie — Clinton Gutherson (@ClintGutherson) August 29, 2017

Hard-nosed forward Nathan Brown picked up the Eels' player of the year award on the night.