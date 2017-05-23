NSW coach Laurie Daley has revealed how Robbie Farah reacted when told he'd been axed from the Blues team for Origin I.

Farah's classy response to Origin axing

Daley went with Titans youngster Nathan Peats at No.9, likely ending the long Origin career of veteran Farah.

But Daley says Farah took the news in a professional and classy manner.

"He was disappointed but totally supportive," Daley said on Monday night.

"The thing I love about Robbie is he said ‘mate can you just pass on my regards to the boys and make sure they know I’m 100% behind them’.

"That’s the type of bloke he is and that’s the type of message he sent to the team."

On a dramatic opening day of Blues camp, Peats' call-up came hours after Penrith hooker Peter Wallace arrived in camp at The Star only to be ruled out for six weeks with a groin injury.

Wallace was set to make his first Origin appearance since famously playing with a ruptured testicle in the last of his four games in 2009, but was hurt in the Panthers' win over Newcastle on Sunday.

Peats' selection likely spells the end of the Origin career of long-time vice-captain Farah, who was in a three-way battle with Peats and Wallace for the No.9 jumper.

with AAP