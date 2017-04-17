The Wests Tigers' under-20s team has been locked inside their ANZ Stadium dressing rooms ahead of their big loss at the hands of the Parramatta Eels.

Tigers under-20s locked in sheds before trouncing by Eels

Fox Sports camera captured the moment officials attempt to open the locked door from the outside, before giving up and calling for help.

The team continued to be locked in the rooms for about a minute until cameras spotted players streaming out of the sheds.

The clumsy start to the day set the tone for the Tigers, who went on to lose 48-16 to the Eels.

Check out the incident in the video at the top of the page.