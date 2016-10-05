Paul Vaughan has received an incredible $1.75 million-dollar offer over three seasons from the Dragons, according to News Corp.

Dragons' staggering offer to Vaughan

The huge offer will likely secure the signature of Vaughan, who failed to hold down a first grade spot for the Raiders in 2016, and smash other offers from the Knights and Eels out of the park.

The NSW Country representative is reportedly on $450,000 a year at the Raiders, with coach Ricky Stuart allowing him to leave his contract a year early to chase the bigger money and a better opportunity at playing first grade in 2017.

However the staggering offer will leave some fans questioning why the Dragons have to pay overs to secure the signatures of in-demand players.

The Dragons believe Vaughan is a future Origin player, and are in need of a strong ball-running prop following the departures of Mike Cooper and Ben Creagh.

News Corp are also reporting that the Raiders will contribute $100,000 for Vaughan's 2016 contract, with the Dragons to pay $650,000 a year in both 2018 and 2019.

It is believed Vaughan will put pen to paper at some point on Wednesday.