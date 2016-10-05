Dragons' staggering offer to Vaughan

Paul Vaughan has received an incredible $1.75 million-dollar offer over three seasons from the Dragons, according to News Corp.
The huge offer will likely secure the signature of Vaughan, who failed to hold down a first grade spot for the Raiders in 2016, and smash other offers from the Knights and Eels out of the park.
The NSW Country representative is reportedly on $450,000 a year at the Raiders, with coach Ricky Stuart allowing him to leave his contract a year early to chase the bigger money and a better opportunity at playing first grade in 2017.
However the staggering offer will leave some fans questioning why the Dragons have to pay overs to secure the signatures of in-demand players.
The Dragons believe Vaughan is a future Origin player, and are in need of a strong ball-running prop following the departures of Mike Cooper and Ben Creagh.
News Corp are also reporting that the Raiders will contribute $100,000 for Vaughan's 2016 contract, with the Dragons to pay $650,000 a year in both 2018 and 2019.
It is believed Vaughan will put pen to paper at some point on Wednesday.