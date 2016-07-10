Penrith had one too many black cats on the field during their clash against Cronulla, but their extra advantage didn't exactly pay off.

Black cat proves to be horrible omen for Panthers

A small black cat stole the show early in the second half at Pepper Stadium when it darted down the sideline and through the in-goal area.

The Panthers were trailing 8-6 when the incident occured, and it proved to be the worst-possible omen for the home side.

Cronulla proceeded to run in three-straight tries tries as they went on to win 26-10.

