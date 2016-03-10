Bryan Fletcher hospitalised after TV stunt goes wrong

Former NRL star Bryan Fletcher has been rushed to hospital after a stunt for The Matty Johns Show went horribly wrong.

Fletcher and regular sidekick Nathan Hindmarsh were filming the stunt with the Nitro Circus in Sydney when Fletch landed badly from a 20 metre jump.

The former Sydney Roosters, South Sydney Rabbitohs, NSW and Australia second rower was cleared by St Vincent's Hopital staff of a suspected collapsed lung but x-rays revealed he had broken three ribs.

Hindmarsh and fellow retired co-star Steve Menzies took photos with Fletcher lying in his hospital bed in a neck brace.

"The bloke told us to land on our back, so we link arms and it looks like Hindy pulled me down a bit, I've spun on my side and I've just landed straight on his knee", Fletch told FoxSports.

"He's somehow twisted in the air and I've turned on my side and just went straight on his knee from at the back."

Mike Porra, Global CEO of Nitro Circus Live, offered his support.

"I am very sorry to hear of the injury sustained today by Bryan Fletcher whilst participating in a stunt to promote our up and coming Nitro Circus tour," Porra said.

"Both guys were very gracious to agree to help us with this stunt and showed great courage, and want to thank them for being a big part of the successful world record of firing Nitro's Ethen Roberts more than 60 feet in the air off the other end of the "blob".

"We wish Bryan a speedy recovery and hope he's up and about soon.