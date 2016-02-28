Pearce returns home after stint in rehab

Sydney Roosters star Mitchell Pearce has returned to Sydney after a month-long stint in rehab following his drunken antics on Australia Day.

The disgraced NRL player was met by parents Wayne and Terri at Sydney Airport on Sunday morning, as well as club officials.

The 26-year-old thanked family and friends in a short statement to the awaiting media.

"I want to thank everyone who's given me support", he said.

"I've received a lot of text messages this morning which meant the world to me."

Pearce admitted he needed to change his ways.

"The hard work starts for me now. I have a lot of people to earn respect back off."

The NSW Origin playmaker fled to Thailand seeking help for alcohol issues and is facing substantial punishment including a suspension, fine and being stripped of the club co-captaincy.

He's reportedly set to receive a $50,000 fine and be suspended for at least six weeks, with his fate to be decided when he appears before the Roosters board.

His return comes as the Roosters reportedly considering legal action against the person who filmed the infamous Australia Day video.

The club is investigating whether Pearce has legal recourse against the person who recorded the video which showed him simulate sex with a dog and allegedly urinate himself at a private house party.

Pearce will reportedly miss next Sunday's season opener against South Sydney.

with AAP