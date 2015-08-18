Suspended Sharks front rower Andrew Fifita has donned a bizarre disguise while sitting with fans during Cronulla's match against the Storm.

Andrew Fifita attends Sharks game in disguise

Fifita, who has been stood down after threatening a match official at a Penrith junior league game, sat with the fans rather than teammates at Remondis Stadium on Monday night.

The 26-year-old wore an orange wig, beanie, glasses and what appeared to be white zinc on his face while he watched his teammates from the hill, a move that does not breach the conditions of his suspension.

He then posted two videos and a photo on Instagram.

"Being a Fan for a night. I got them all. No1 new it was me lol best time on the hill. #undercoverfan #bestever," Fifita posted on one video.

"I'm deep right in the crowd," Fifita can be heard saying in the video.

He also posted another video of him booing the Storm as they ran out on the field.