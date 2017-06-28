Jake the Diamond Dog emerges as a baseball legend

Umpires get thirsty just like the players, and Jake the Diamond Dog travels America to work the minor-league circuit.

A fixture around baseball for years, Jake found new fame overnight when footage of his latest exploits went viral on Twitter.

The golden retriever delivered water to umpires at a game between the home team Fort Wayne Tincaps and travelling South Bend Cubs.

While he carried the water in Indiana, Jake also collects bats after hits - as well as catching frisbees and balls, of course.

It hasn't all been smooth sailing, however.

According to one baseball fan, Jake visited his local team a few years back and, well... dogs are dogs.

There was a lot of love for Jake, which suggests his schedule might soon fill up with requests to visit to new towns.