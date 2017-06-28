Jake the Diamond Dog emerges as a baseball legend

Umpires get thirsty just like the players, and Jake the Diamond Dog travels America to work the minor-league circuit.

A fixture around baseball for years, Jake found new fame overnight when footage of his latest exploits went viral on Twitter.

The golden retriever delivered water to umpires at a game between the home team Fort Wayne Tincaps and travelling South Bend Cubs.

While he carried the water in Indiana, Jake also collects bats after hits - as well as catching frisbees and balls, of course.

Want more Jake the 💎 🐶 awesomeness?! Here's more Jake the Diamond Dog awesomeness! #MiLBIsFun pic.twitter.com/DlvtSaApaH — Fort Wayne TinCaps (@TinCaps) June 27, 2017

It hasn't all been smooth sailing, however.

According to one baseball fan, Jake visited his local team a few years back and, well... dogs are dogs.

Might take you up on that! We had Jake the Diamond Dog in 2015 and he decided to pee on the field during National Anthem 😳 — Tyler Parsons (@Tyler_C_Parsons) June 27, 2017

There was a lot of love for Jake, which suggests his schedule might soon fill up with requests to visit to new towns.

Just met Jake the Diamond Dog! He is indeed a good boy. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/3DERMtecMF — Krista Miller (@KristaMNews) June 28, 2017

I don't trust the umps who take the water and don't even pet Jake. At all. https://t.co/ZyV46KGafa — Judy Battista (@judybattista) June 27, 2017

Jake the Diamond Dog won my heart, I want a pup. — Trang (@traaang) June 27, 2017

And this is why I'm a Tincaps fan. 🍎⚾ https://t.co/Hs4hKPzLz5 — Joc (@captaintrips_) June 28, 2017

This is the definition of "good boy"! — Iam Switters (@IamSwitters) June 28, 2017