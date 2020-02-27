David Warner handed controversial captaincy gig despite ban

David Warner has been named captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season.
Warner returns as skipper after a two-year absence, taking over from New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who led Sunrisers in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the popular Twenty20 league.
Warner was Sunrisers captain between 2015 and 2017 and won the IPL title with them in 2016, but he was banned for a year in 2018 for his part in a ball-tampering scandal.
The 33-year-old allegedly masterminded a plot to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during a test against South Africa two years ago, for which he and captain Steve Smith were banned by Cricket Australia.
Williamson led Sunrisers to a runners-up finish in the 2018 IPL and to fourth place last year.
"I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020," Warner said in a video on Twitter.
"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity once again to lead the team... I will do my best to lead us to lift the IPL trophy this year."
🚨Announcement🚨#OrangeArmy, our captain for #IPL2020 is @davidwarner31. pic.twitter.com/lV9XAMw6RS— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 27, 2020
However the announcement didn’t go down that well with fans, with many believing Williamson should have retained the gig.
Can someone tell me where did Kane Williamson went wrong 🤦🏻♀️— Sakshi Verma (@sakshiverma_20) February 27, 2020
This is ridiculous...🤨😳— Laukik Raundal (@LaukikR) February 27, 2020
Kane as better than David Warner for captaincy.👌— ಶಾಂತರಾಜ್(ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ)Shantharaj.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Shantha78227320) February 27, 2020
Dear SRH your made a blunder on captaincy decision sorry.🙏
I respect David as daring batsmen but nt as captain.Feeling sad.😔#CoolCaptainKaneWilliamson@davidwarner31 @NotNossy @BLACKCAPS @IPL pic.twitter.com/rFilnbSISb
David Warner as a captain can be boom or bust, I would have gone with Kane Williamson #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/nRpdrhI8PV— vipin agnihotri (@vipinawardee) February 27, 2020
not sure if this was warranted.— Yugank Vaibhav Pandey (@yugank_17) February 27, 2020
Kane way better tactician than Warner.
Looks like because Warner's a certainty in the playing 11, SRH were prompted to do this.
Only a Warner special (500+ -esque runs) which takes SRH to the playoffs justifies this.#IPL2020 #OrangeArmy #SRH
Warner is good. But KANE could have been better.— mzhr (@lordinexile) February 27, 2020
Bro being a fan of SRH, I know the value of Williamson , Williamson is always cool , he always laughs and not to mention he led us to finals 2018 ...But Warner always been disgrace for us bro many fans troll SRH because of him— Sai (@akakrcb6) February 27, 2020
So if williamson won't play I won't support SRH https://t.co/GQoY4SfbNH
Smith to captain Welsh Fire in The Hundred
The Warner announcement came just hours after former Australia captain Steve Smith was named captain of the Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred cricket league in Britain.
Smith was also banned from international cricket for a year for his role in the plot to cheat in Cape Town in 2018.
He was also banned for a further year from holding any leadership role in the Australia team. That suspension expires at the end of next month.
Smith's appointment to captain Welsh Fire is his first permanent leadership role since the ban.
He stepped in to captain Rajasthan Royals for part of the Indian Premier League season last year.
"It's an honour to be asked to captain Welsh Fire in the first year of The Hundred," Smith said.
Welsh Fire coach Gary Kirsten, a South African, said Smith's "knowledge and experience of leading teams in pressurised situations will definitely help us.
"He's got a track record of getting the best out of his players while performing to a very high standard himself, which will be key for us this summer."
with Yahoo Sports Staff