David Warner handed controversial captaincy gig despite ban

David Warner has been named captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2020 season.

Warner returns as skipper after a two-year absence, taking over from New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who led Sunrisers in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the popular Twenty20 league.

Warner was Sunrisers captain between 2015 and 2017 and won the IPL title with them in 2016, but he was banned for a year in 2018 for his part in a ball-tampering scandal.

The 33-year-old allegedly masterminded a plot to tamper with the ball using sandpaper during a test against South Africa two years ago, for which he and captain Steve Smith were banned by Cricket Australia.

Williamson led Sunrisers to a runners-up finish in the 2018 IPL and to fourth place last year.

"I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020," Warner said in a video on Twitter.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity once again to lead the team... I will do my best to lead us to lift the IPL trophy this year."

However the announcement didn’t go down that well with fans, with many believing Williamson should have retained the gig.

Can someone tell me where did Kane Williamson went wrong 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Sakshi Verma (@sakshiverma_20) February 27, 2020

This is ridiculous...🤨😳 — Laukik Raundal (@LaukikR) February 27, 2020

Kane as better than David Warner for captaincy.👌



Dear SRH your made a blunder on captaincy decision sorry.🙏



I respect David as daring batsmen but nt as captain.Feeling sad.😔#CoolCaptainKaneWilliamson@davidwarner31 @NotNossy @BLACKCAPS @IPL pic.twitter.com/rFilnbSISb — ಶಾಂತರಾಜ್(ಕನ್ನಡಿಗ)Shantharaj.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Shantha78227320) February 27, 2020

David Warner as a captain can be boom or bust, I would have gone with Kane Williamson #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/nRpdrhI8PV — vipin agnihotri (@vipinawardee) February 27, 2020

not sure if this was warranted.

Kane way better tactician than Warner.

Looks like because Warner's a certainty in the playing 11, SRH were prompted to do this.

Only a Warner special (500+ -esque runs) which takes SRH to the playoffs justifies this.#IPL2020 #OrangeArmy #SRH — Yugank Vaibhav Pandey (@yugank_17) February 27, 2020

Warner is good. But KANE could have been better. — mzhr (@lordinexile) February 27, 2020

Bro being a fan of SRH, I know the value of Williamson , Williamson is always cool , he always laughs and not to mention he led us to finals 2018 ...But Warner always been disgrace for us bro many fans troll SRH because of him



So if williamson won't play I won't support SRH https://t.co/GQoY4SfbNH — Sai (@akakrcb6) February 27, 2020

The Warner announcement came just hours after former Australia captain Steve Smith was named captain of the Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred cricket league in Britain.

Smith was also banned from international cricket for a year for his role in the plot to cheat in Cape Town in 2018.

He was also banned for a further year from holding any leadership role in the Australia team. That suspension expires at the end of next month.

Smith's appointment to captain Welsh Fire is his first permanent leadership role since the ban.

