'Take a bow': Cricket world stunned by epic aerial catch

Ravindra Jadeja has affirmed his reputation as one of international cricket’s elite fielders with an outstanding effort to dismiss New Zealand’s Neil Wagner.

With the Kiwis chasing runs at the end of their first innings, Wagner was looking to go big.

His slog over mid-wicket looked destined for the boundary, before Jadeja climbed high into the air to reel in a stunning catch at full-stretch.

Wagner was left in utter disbelief at Jadeja’s efforts, and could only muster a wry smile before turning to head back to the sheds.

Ravindra Jadeja with one of the greatest outfield catch of all time. Take a bow. #NZvsIND



No.1 Fielder in the World 💯🔥

— வினோத்குமார்♥ⱽᶦʲᵃʸ ˢᵃᵐᵃⁿᵗʰᵃ♥ (@VinothVjSam) March 1, 2020

The catch put a stop to what had been a spirited rear-guard action from the New Zealand tail, with fellow tail-ender Kyle Jamieson (49) falling one run shy of a maiden 50 a short time later.

In between innings, Jadeja was asked about his stunning effort in the outfield.

Indian bowler Ravindra Jadeja showed why he's one of the best fielders in cricket with this effort to dismiss New Zealand's Neil Wagner. Picture: Fox Cricket More

“I was expecting him to play that shot but the ball came a little faster than expected with the wind,” he said.

“I put my hand out there and it stuck."

India struggle to open second innings

Despite ending their first innings in the field on a high note thanks to Jadeja, India’s batsmen have found the going decidedly tough on the Christchurch pitch.

The Kiwis held a slight lead over the visitors after their first turn at the crease, but India’s hopes of setting a formidable second innings target were dented after losing several players cheaply.

Openers Prithvi Shaw (13) and Mayank Agarwal (3) offered little resistance, while captain Virat Kohli’s struggles with the bat continued.

Kohli was trapped LBW for just 14, following his first innings failure.

The bowler-friendly pitch has posed questions for both teams, with the first innings for each side completed by the close of day two.