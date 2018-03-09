It was shades of vintage Tiger during the first round of the Valspar Championship as Woods finished just three shots off the lead at Palm Harbour.

Tiger winds back the clock with ridiculous shot

Woods, who two weeks ago at the Honda Classic enjoyed the most encouraging result of his latest comeback from injury, mixed five birdies with four bogeys for a one-under-par 70 at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead course.

That left the former world No.1, who had spinal-fusion surgery last April and only returned to the PGA Tour this year, ahead of some other high-profile players competing this week, including world No.4 Jordan Spieth (76), four-times major winner Rory McIlroy (74) and Swede Henrik Stenson (74).

Woods arrived at the 16th, which is the start of a daunting three-hole closing stretch dubbed the "Snake Pit", with an eye on getting back into red figures and closing the gap on rookie Conners.

However it started in horrible fashion as he hooked his tee shot into the trees.

But as we've seen him do so many times before, Tiger produced a remarkable recovery shot from behind a tree to scramble for par and keep his round respectable.

Woods' club flew out of his hand as he blasted the ball back onto the fringe of the green, connecting with the tree on his follow-through.

After scrambling for a par on 16, Woods then made birdie at the penultimate hole before a closing par left him in a share of eighth place with a handful of golfers still on the course.

"I enjoy when par is a good score. It's a reward," Woods said. "There are some tournaments when about four holes you don't make a birdie, you feel like you're behind.

"Today, made a couple of birdies, all of a sudden puts me fourth, fifth, right away. That's how hard it is."

For Woods, who was grouped with Spieth and Stenson, this week marks what is likely to be his penultimate event before the April 5-8 US Masters.

The 14-times major champion got off to an ideal start with a tap-in birdie at the par-five first hole after nearly draining his flop shot from beside the green.

At even-par through nine holes, the 42-year-old Woods then made consecutive birdies to start the back nine but followed that immediately with a pair of bogeys.

Spieth began his round with a birdie but that was the only highlight of the day for the three-times major champion, who made five bogeys during a brutal seven-hole stretch starting at the par-four third.

Both he and Stenson were overshadowed by Woods as the current world No.388 regains his form.

"This is a tough golf course. Not too often in Florida do you find elevation. Great driving golf course," Woods said. "I asked Henrik, 'What do you do around this golf course when there's no wind here? He said it's still a hell of a test. We can all see that.'"

Leader Corey Connors, who failed to qualify for the Valspar earlier this week and only made the field as an alternate, mixed five birdies with a closing bogey for the early lead.

with AAP