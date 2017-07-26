News

Reed holds off insane Spieth challenge to win Masters

Lyle preparing to battle cancer for third time

Jarrod Lyle is believed to have suffered a second relapse of leukemia, with the Australian golfer in hospital and undergoing testing.

Golf Australia revealed the sad news on Wednesday morning.

Lyle, 35, was first diagnosed with cancer at 17 and embarked on a professional career while in remission.

The Victorian father of two was forced to put his career on hold when it returned in 2012 and will do the same again.

"A routine blood test conducted earlier this week returned abnormal results," a family statement said.

"Jarrod was immediately admitted to hospital and placed under the care of his previous medical specialist. He will remain there at least until a full diagnosis has been made.

“He has undergone several tests, and will have several more in the coming days. At this point, we have not yet received complete test results, so there is no definitive diagnosis and we do not have an agreed treatment plan.

“We cannot speculate about anything until we get more information. We are grateful to be surrounded by incredibly supportive people and we truly appreciate your consideration and respect for our privacy at this time.”

Jarrod Lyle. Pic: Getty

