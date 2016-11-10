The Greg Norman pic that's shocking the internet

Greg Norman has become the star of the OHL Classic in Mexico - and it hasn't even begun yet.

With the event set to start tomorrow, The Shark hit the tee and showed off his still impressive technique (see the video above).

But his nice swing was nothing compared to something else he showed off.

A photo tweeted out by the PGA Tour Twitter account was the real highlight of the day, and there are no rewards for guessing what caught the eye of everyone who saw it.

The former superstar, who spent 331 weeks as the world's Number 1 golfer, looks like he could still compete in the PGA Tour with a physique more commonly seen among elite-level athletes than 61-year-old retirees.

It's clear to see that Norman is doing far more than playing golf and designing courses in his 'older' age.

Still getting it done at the age of 61. 💪 pic.twitter.com/dZoIpWqqdQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 10, 2016

And the internet was certainly taking notice.

Norman was in attendance at the event in Mexico to take a look at his handy work - he designed the course - one of over 100 he's designed over the world as part of Greg Norman Golf Course Design, a company he established in 1987.