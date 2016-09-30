Heckling fan sinks putt of a lifetime to show up McIlroy

A loud-mouthed fan sunk one of the greatest ever clutch putts, after being challenged on the greens by Europe's Ryder Cup stars.

The American man, named Dave Johnson, couldn’t hold his tongue after watching Team Europe big guns Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan continually miss their putts on the 6th green.

Playing partner Henrik Stenson obviously heard the heckler talking up his own short game, so he challenged him to step up and prove himself.

Just to make things a little more interesting, the Europeans placed a $100 note next to the ball where Dave had to putt from.

Rather than being daunted by the occasion and the huge crowd looking on, the American stepped up and nonchalantly nailed the putt.

The inevitable fist pumps and yahoos ensued, with wild cheering ringing out from the gallery, as Dave walked away from the stunned Europeans one hundred dollars richer.