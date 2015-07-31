Rickie Fowler makes last-shot ace, buys beer for the media

Rickie Fowler ended his first round at the Quicken Loans National on Thursday with a hole-in-one at the par-3 ninth at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. Fowler used a 7-iron on the 200-yard downhill hole to make his second career PGA Tour ace and first since his pro debut at the Frys.com Open in 2009.

"We had 176 was the adjusted number," Fowler said of the shot that finished off a 4-under 67. "Spun to the right. I was trying to cut it. Rolled in with perfect speed."

Fowler could have walked off then and there, leaving playing partners Ben Crane and James Hahn to finish out, but the 2015 Players winner stuck around to shake hands and wrap everything up formally.

However, the celebration continued for Fowler after the round, as he sent a bucket of beer to the media tent.

Great move by @RickieFowler. He aced par 3 9th and bought drinks for media members. The writing may be impaired. pic.twitter.com/wIzxGdTGRr — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) July 30, 2015

Tony Lema was dubbed "Champagne" for his willingness to buy the bubbly for the scribes. So what should Rickie be called? Suds?

Rickie Fowler's wasn't the only Thursday ace. Ryo Ishikawa also had this one at No. 4. #QuickHits http://t.co/MohRkXZaZg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 30, 2015

Fowler's ace wasn't the only one on a soft Day 1. Ryo Ishikawa made an ace at the par-3 fourth hole that took him to 8 under par, where he finished his round with a 63 to take a share of the lead.

