News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Paul Okon quits as Mariners A-League coach
Paul Okon quits as Mariners A-League coach
Deschamps to probe Pogba's United stay
France boss vows to get to bottom of Pogba situation

Mo Salah is playing at the level of Lionel Messi right now

Ryan Bailey | FC Yahoo
7Sport /

Which superstar player scores absurd goals with his left foot, dominates the scoring charts, routinely leaves defenders on their backsides and is worth his weight in gold to his team?

Risdon enjoying life under Van Marwijk
0:35

Risdon enjoying life under Van Marwijk
Behich confident ahead of World Cup
0:33

Behich confident ahead of World Cup
0319_0600_nat_socca
0:16

Berisha's hat-trick steers Melbourne to a commanding win
Villarreal stun Atletico Madrid
1:29

Villarreal stun Atletico Madrid
Chelsea secure dramatic FA Cup win
1:30

Chelsea secure dramatic FA Cup win
Saints top Wigan in Mark Hughes' first game in charge
1:30

Saints topple Wigan in Hughes' first game
High five in Melbourne as Victory move to third spot
1:29

High five in Melbourne as Victory move to third spot
Manchester United beat Brighton 2-0
1:29

Manchester United beat Brighton 2-0
Mo Salah single-handedly demolishes Watford in 5-0 landslide
1:29

Mo Salah single-handedly demolishes Watford
0315_1800_syd_barca
0:25

Lionel Messi notches a century of Championship League goals
0314_0500_nat_fotball
0:34

Berisha blows up at Muscat
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
 

For many years, the only valid answer to this question was: Lionel Messi. However, comparisons between the Argentinean and Mo Salah are being drawn since the Egyptian has taken the Premier League by storm in his first full season in England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested his star player is “on his way” to reaching Messi’s level, but such an opinion is doing the 25-year-old a disservice.

Salah is on a goal-scoring spree right now. Pic: Getty

He is already there.

Check out FC Yahoo’s reasons for putting Salah and Messi on the same pedestal.

More from FC Yahoo.

Back To Top