Mo Salah is playing at the level of Lionel Messi right now

Which superstar player scores absurd goals with his left foot, dominates the scoring charts, routinely leaves defenders on their backsides and is worth his weight in gold to his team?

For many years, the only valid answer to this question was: Lionel Messi. However, comparisons between the Argentinean and Mo Salah are being drawn since the Egyptian has taken the Premier League by storm in his first full season in England.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested his star player is “on his way” to reaching Messi’s level, but such an opinion is doing the 25-year-old a disservice.

He is already there.

Check out FC Yahoo’s reasons for putting Salah and Messi on the same pedestal.

