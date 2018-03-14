A picture of 102kg beast Adebayo Akinfenwa towering over his hapless opponent has sent soccer fans into a frenzy.

Soccer fans in awe of 102kg man mountain striker

The Wycombe Wanderers striker has been plying his trade in professional football for over a decade, but has come to the attention of non-soccer fans over a scary image of Akinfenwa in action in England's second tier on the weekend.

Opponents Cambridge United tweeted the pic of Akinfenwa's imposing figure alongside outmatched rival Harrison Dunk.

"We'd just like to confirm that @Harrisondunk11 is indeed a 27-year old fully grown man, despite the evidence in this picture with @daRealAkinfenwa on Saturday!" they wrote.

📸We'd just like to confirm that @Harrisondunk11 is indeed a 27-year old fully grown man, despite the evidence in this picture with @daRealAkinfenwa on Saturday! 😂 #CamUTD pic.twitter.com/H6az1I6zWw — Cambridge United FC (@CambridgeUtdFC) March 12, 2018

The tweet caught the attention of numerous fans, many who were in awe of the man mountain.

and what about the poor Ronan Murray? The giant and the child pic.twitter.com/QsfjcPvmg2 — WayToPloughLane (@WayToPloughLane) March 12, 2018

Everything about the size of the man is all wrong for football and shouldn't work but he defies all logic and keeps scoring! 👏👏 — Paul Frankland (@pfrankland16) March 12, 2018

Would love to see @daRealAkinfenwa take a Ronaldo style swan dive for a penalty under the refs nose just to see everyone's reaction!!!! — Richard Willerton Ⓜ️ (@WillertonR) March 13, 2018

Don't mess around with akinfenwa,he is the beast who needs to eat,defenders, midfielders, strikers, goalies he don't care, he'll have you all for breakfast,feed me, feed me now. — ant (@AsSowter) March 12, 2018

can you imagine having to pickup his food bill,thats one huge unit.😀😀😀😀😀 — ALAN HOLLOWAY (@ALHOLL58) March 12, 2018

When the coach screams "Use your weight " 💪😂 — Donna Fielding (@cdonfielding) March 13, 2018

Haha, @HarrisonDunk11 look like a cartoon figure in that pic — Matt J (@MJsvg) March 12, 2018

Just showed the wife, she thought @daRealAkinfenwa was a rugby player, not much of a football fan the wife. — Plop (@Philchilly) March 12, 2018

Nicknamed 'The Beast', Akinfenwa is currently leading the league in headed goals, as you can see in the video above.

“Because of my size, I automatically fall into the category of being too big to be a footballer,” Akinfenwa once said.

“They (fans) look at me and think, ‘This guy shouldn’t be on the pitch, he’s just bulldozing his way through.’ Sometimes it’s nice to be a bit different.”

Akinfenwa was born in North London to Nigerian parents and has played for dozens of clubs throughout the UK.

He has scored 16 goals in 34 games this season, helping Wycombe currently sit fourth on the ladder.