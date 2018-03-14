Soccer fans in awe of 102kg man mountain striker

A picture of 102kg beast Adebayo Akinfenwa towering over his hapless opponent has sent soccer fans into a frenzy.
The Wycombe Wanderers striker has been plying his trade in professional football for over a decade, but has come to the attention of non-soccer fans over a scary image of Akinfenwa in action in England's second tier on the weekend.
Opponents Cambridge United tweeted the pic of Akinfenwa's imposing figure alongside outmatched rival Harrison Dunk.
"We'd just like to confirm that @Harrisondunk11 is indeed a 27-year old fully grown man, despite the evidence in this picture with @daRealAkinfenwa on Saturday!" they wrote.
The tweet caught the attention of numerous fans, many who were in awe of the man mountain.
Nicknamed 'The Beast', Akinfenwa is currently leading the league in headed goals, as you can see in the video above.
“Because of my size, I automatically fall into the category of being too big to be a footballer,” Akinfenwa once said.
“They (fans) look at me and think, ‘This guy shouldn’t be on the pitch, he’s just bulldozing his way through.’ Sometimes it’s nice to be a bit different.”
Akinfenwa was born in North London to Nigerian parents and has played for dozens of clubs throughout the UK.
He has scored 16 goals in 34 games this season, helping Wycombe currently sit fourth on the ladder.