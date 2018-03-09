Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has suffered one of the strangest sporting injuries in recent memory.

Goalkeeper dislocates his finger while fist-pumping

Gulacsi was celebrating a goal in his side's Europa League clash with Zenit on Friday morning when the bizarre moment occurred.

An overzealous Gulacsi threw up a big first-pump as his team found the back of the net, but immediately grabbed his finger in pain.

He was forced from the field and revealed a dislocated digit as he took off his glove.

Bruma and Timo Werner scored second-half goals to earn Leipzig a 2-1 first-leg win in their last-16 tie at home.

Roberto Mancini's visitors were second-best throughout the tie at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig missing a string of opportunities before finally finding a way through in the 56th minute.

Bruma swapped passes with Werner on the edge of the penalty area, bursting into the box to place his finish past Zenit goalkeeper Andrey Lunev.

Werner doubled Leipzig's lead when he brilliantly chipped Lunev after Naby Keita sent him through, but a brilliantly floated late free-kick from Domenico Criscito gave Zenit a crucial away goal.

Meanwhile, goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey gave Arsenal the upper hand in their tie with AC Milan as the Gunners won 2-0 at San Siro.

Mesut Ozil set up both strikes, with Armenian forward Mkhitaryan tucking away the German's pass in the 15th minute of Thursday's first-leg encounter in Milan.

Gennaro Gattuso's men grew into the game as half-time approached but the end of their 12-match unbeaten run was confirmed when Ramsey rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma to double Arsenal's lead in stoppage time.

The visitors thus avoided suffering a fifth straight defeat in all competitions and will take a healthy advantage built on two away goals into next week's return leg at the Emirates Stadium.

with agencies