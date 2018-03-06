Socceroos surprises in van Marwijk's first squad

Bert van Marwijk has named his first squad since taking over the Socceroos' coaching position ahead of two friendlies later this month.

The Dutchman's 29-man squad features Tim Cahill and four A-League players -- James Troisi, Josh Brillante, Dimi Petratos and Josh Risdon -- and the Japan-bound Andrew Nabbout.

Veteran goalkeeper Brad Jones has also earned a recall for the first time in nearly four years, while the Czech-based defender Aleksandar Susnjar is the uncapped bolter.

Susnjar has featured for the Olyroos and provides cover for Trent Sainsbury, who has not played since the playoff win over Honduras in November due to surgery and a move to Swiss side Grasshoppers.

Former Brisbane Roar forward Brandon Borrello has not been included despite three goals in his last four games for 2.Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern, while Melbourne City youngster Daniel Arzani will also have to wait for his first international call-up.

Australia will face Norway in Oslo on Saturday, March 24 at 4am AEDT before heading to London for a 6am AEDT clash with Colombia on Wednesday, March 28.

The squad will be cut down next week ahead van Marwijk's first camp in Oslo.

"Since my appointment with the Socceroos, my staff, scouts and I have monitored over 100 Australian players in the A-League, as well as in leagues across Europe and Asia," van Marwijk said.

"There are still a couple of weeks before the group gathers in Oslo, so we will continue to monitor the health and fitness of all the players in the preliminary squad, as well as those on our longer list of potential World Cup squad members.

"Our upcoming matches against Norway and Colombia will provide a great chance for the players selected to press their claims for Russia, however the door remains ajar for all players not picked for the March window."

Socceroos: Aziz Behich, Joshua Brillante, Tim Cahill, Milos Degenek, Alex Gersbach, Jackson Irvine, Mile Jedinak, Brad Jones (gk), Tomi Juric, Matthew Jurman, Robbie Kruse, Mitchell Langerak (gk), Mathew Leckie, Massimo Luongo, Jamie Maclaren, James Meredith, Mark Milligan, Aaron Mooy, Andrew Nabbout, Dimitri Petratos, Josh Risdon, Tom Rogic, Nikita Rukavytsya, Mathew Ryan (gk), Trent Sainsbury, Aleksandar Susnjar, James Troisi, Daniel Vukovic (gk), Bailey Wright.