News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile
Recalled Socceroo relishes return from exile

Why Cahill is going to Russia even if not picked for Socceroos

Goal.com
7Sport /

Socceroos stalwart Tim Cahill is guaranteed to be on a plane to the World Cup in Russia - even if he's not picked to represent the Socceroos.

The 'worst dive of all time'
0:38

The 'worst dive of all time'
0320_1600_nat_socceroos
0:33

Socceroos arrive in Norway ahead of friendly match
0320_1130_nat_football
0:33

Socceroos warm to task in freezing Norway
0319_0600_nat_socca
0:16

Berisha's hat-trick steers Melbourne to a commanding win
Socceroos keeping things simple - Troisi
0:43

Socceroos keeping things simple - Troisi
Socceroos adapting under Van Marwijk - Troisi
0:42

Socceroos adapting under Van Marwijk - Troisi
We can make an impact at the World Cup - Rukavytsya
0:26

We can make an impact at the World Cup - Rukavytsya
We can make an impact at the World Cup - Rukavytsya
0:26

We can make an impact at the World Cup - Rukavytsya
Rukavytsya hoping to bring club form to Socceroos
0:45

Rukavytsya hoping to bring club form to Socceroos
Brillante here to stay
0:52

Brillante here to stay
Mo Salah is on Messi's level
2:13

Mo Salah is on Messi's level
Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
1:03

Johnny Manziel's best throws from USD pro day
 

Cahill has been struggling for game time since re-joining English club Millwall and has had limited opportunities to impress new Socceroos boss Bert van Marwijk since leaving Melbourne City.

Regardless of what happens with the Socceroos, the Australian football great will definitely be in Russia during the European summer thanks to tour travel company, Trip A Deal.

The 38-year-old is the face of Trip A Deal's World Cup holiday package and will be present on the tour if he isn't picked in the Australian squad, according to the company.

The tour, which is now sold out, set back its participants a cool $13,999 and includes premium Socceroos match tickets, flights, accomodation and city tours.

It's understood Cahill will meet and greet the tour with other Australian team members if he is part of the World Cup squad, but Trip A Deal says he will be a passenger if he is overlooked by Van Marwijk.

Cahill's association with Trip A Deal has come under scrutiny previously after plugging the company with a goal celebration following the winner he scored against Syria in the first World Cup playoff.

Cahill's aeroplane celebration sparked controversy. Pic: Getty

The Millwall striker is yet to start a match for the Championship club since joining at the end of January - nearly 2 months after leaving A-League side Melbourne City.

He played 11 minutes for Millwall on Sunday (AEDT), coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 victory over Burton Albion.

However, questions are being asked about his suitability for Socceroos selection, having only played 110 minutes of senior club football, for either City or Millwall, since the Australian season began in October.

But Cahill isn't concerned by his lack of playing time at Millwall, claiming the professional training environment is serving him well.

Cahill has had limited playing time in his second Millwall stint. Pic: Getty

"I don't think it's about playing. Hundred per cent it's not," Cahill told Fox Sports last week.

"Everyone says 'oh, you gotta play, gotta play to get to the World Cup'. Let's just put the World Cup aside.

"This is about being in a professional environment that tests me every day. And hopefully, touching wood, no injuries."

Cahill's next opportunity for first team football will come when Millwall host Sunderland this coming Sunday (AEDT).

He will be hoping to impress with Australia playing friendlies against Norway and Colombia during March's international window.

Back To Top