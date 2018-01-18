Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal has showered praise on Ghana striker Jordan Ayew following his brilliant performance in their 2-1 victory over Championship side Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Swansea boss Carvalhal heaps praise on Ayew after FA Cup victory

The 26-year-old opened the scoring for Swansea by the 11th minute, after beating five Wolves defenders and sending his effort beyond the reach of goalkeeper Will Norris.

Diogo Jota, however, equalised after the break for Wolverhampton but Wilfred Bony made sure Swansea made it to the fourth round, becoming only the second Welsh club to achieve that feat.

"In the five games I’ve been in charge, we’ve won two, drawn two and lost one. This was the best match we’ve played, especially in the first half and we posed Wolves lots of problems," said Carvalhal.

“We controlled the first 45 minutes, but after that the tempo was down. We let Wolves get a goal, but we got a second and then we closed the door and made it very difficult.

“It was a great goal from Jordan and he deserves it. He is a fighter and works very hard for the team.

“I’m proud of my players and now we are building confidence and momentum,” he added.

Ayew has scored seven goals in all competitions this season including four in the Premier League.

Swansea will face League Two promotion contenders Notts County in the next round of matches.