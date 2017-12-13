Graham Arnold reportedly offered vacant Socceroos job

Current Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has reportedly been offered the Socceroos coaching role.

According to Fox Sports, Arnold has been told the job is his if he wants it.

However the FFA has reportedly also told the Sydney coach that he must accept the offer soon or it will be taken off the table.

"We’re hearing from a very good source, Boz, that the FFA is going to put the word on Graham Arnold, offer him the job," Bill Woods said on Fox Sports.

“The word is they’re going to offer him the job but the condition is, if he says no there will be no second chance — and they’ll go and hire a foreign coach."

Earlier on Wednesday, Football Federation Australia said it was yet to approach any Socceroos coaching candidates, after World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari stated he was sounded out about the vacant position.

Scolari, who recently ended a two-and-a-half-year stint with Chinese top-flight outfit Guangzhou Evergrande, said Australia's governing body had been in talks with his agent about replacing Ange Postecoglou.

He was interested, but wanted a long-term contract.

"I am one of the names they spoke with ... to see if I was interested in taking them to the World Cup," Scolari told Reuters on Tuesday.

"I don't intend in just taking a team to the World Cup," the former Chelsea manager said.

"I intend on leading a team with an organised project for one or two years.

"But I am interested."

With AAP