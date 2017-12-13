News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Lisa De Vanna and the Matildas couldn't take their chances in the Asian Cup final loss to Japan.
Asian Cup heartbreak for unlucky Matildas

Graham Arnold reportedly offered vacant Socceroos job

7Sport /

Current Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold has reportedly been offered the Socceroos coaching role.

0421_0800_nat-Matildas
0:31

Japan beat Matildas in Asian Cup final
0421_0700_nat-Wenger
0:23

Wenger to step down at Arsenal
0421_0700_nat-ALeague
0:34

City go through to A-League final four
Besiktas coach struck by projectile
0:21

Besiktas coach struck by projectile
Chelsea beat Burnley after embarrassing own goal
1:30

Chelsea beat Burnley after embarrassing own goal
Referee makes pitch invader look silly
0:13

Referee makes pitch invader look silly
Ronaldo's insane flick goal
0:35

Ronaldo's insane flick goal
TEST 2
0:33

Matildas into Asian Cup final
Kennedy saves Matildas at the death
0:41

Kennedy saves Matildas at the death
0418_0500_nat_Matildas
0:36

Matildas into Asian Cup Final
0416_0500_nat_football
0:29

Finals dream shattered for Western Sydney
Matildas pumped for Cup Final - Kerr
0:51

Matildas pumped for Cup Final - Kerr
 

According to Fox Sports, Arnold has been told the job is his if he wants it.

However the FFA has reportedly also told the Sydney coach that he must accept the offer soon or it will be taken off the table.

"We’re hearing from a very good source, Boz, that the FFA is going to put the word on Graham Arnold, offer him the job," Bill Woods said on Fox Sports.

Is Arnold the man for the Socceroos. Pic: Getty

“The word is they’re going to offer him the job but the condition is, if he says no there will be no second chance — and they’ll go and hire a foreign coach."

Earlier on Wednesday, Football Federation Australia said it was yet to approach any Socceroos coaching candidates, after World Cup-winning coach Luiz Felipe Scolari stated he was sounded out about the vacant position.

Scolari, who recently ended a two-and-a-half-year stint with Chinese top-flight outfit Guangzhou Evergrande, said Australia's governing body had been in talks with his agent about replacing Ange Postecoglou.

He was interested, but wanted a long-term contract.

"I am one of the names they spoke with ... to see if I was interested in taking them to the World Cup," Scolari told Reuters on Tuesday.

Is Scolari the man for the job? Image: Getty

"I don't intend in just taking a team to the World Cup," the former Chelsea manager said.

"I intend on leading a team with an organised project for one or two years.

"But I am interested."

With AAP

Back To Top