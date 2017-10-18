Salah wants improved English Premier League showing from Liverpool

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah wants improved performances from his side in the English Premier League following their 7-0 thumping of Maribor in an Uefa Champions League game on Tuesday evening.

The Egypt international and Roberto Firmino both bagged braces while further goals from Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Kops their biggest ever European win.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit eighth in the English topflight log having won only three out of their opening eight fixtures and the former Roma man, who has scored eight goals in 13 appearances since his summer move, wants the team to build on the momentum of the big win.

“I think it's an important result for us so we have to keep looking forward and we have to win the next games,” Salah told BT Sport.

“In the last three or four games we missed many chances... and we had bad luck.

“I think that everyone has confidence that the good result is coming, so now we are in a good position and I'm sure in the next games it will be the same.”

“The team did good and we had a good result so that's the most important thing,” he added.

“I'm very happy for that - seven goals or eight goals doesn't change anything, but the most important thing for us is to concentrate on improving the results in the Premier League.

'We didn't win for two, three games, so we need to carry on and keep looking forward and win the next games.” he concluded.