Rodgers: Dembele will be back for Old Firm clash

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says forward Moussa Dembele will be back in the side when the club faces Rangers in an Old Firm derby this weekend.

Bhoys 8/11 for victory

The 21-year-old returned from injury to face Ross County last weekend, playing an hour and scoring a goal, before sitting out a 4-0 Betfred Cup win over Dundee midweek.

But the former Liverpool boss claims his young star is fit and ready to help the club take on their rivals at Ibrox.

“Moussa will be back on Saturday," Rodgers is quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“Sometimes when you have midweek games, you play and then recover and don’t do a lot of physical work in between.

“We had to make a decision – come out of working hard in training to play for an hour, or stay behind and get four good sessions?

“That’s what we did. Moussa has had a good week and will be ready for Saturday.”

The club will also be boosted by the return of defender Jozo Simunovic, who the manager claims "is fine" after recovering from a knee injury.

Celtic come into Saturday's match at the top of the table, holding a six point lead over third-placed Rangers.